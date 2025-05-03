10% CSUN DISCOUNT W/ VALID ID
R Cafe - Northridge 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B
Featured Items
White Chocolate Mocha
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Ghiradelli White Chocolate Powder Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4) *white chocolate powder contains dairy*$5.25SWEETPOPULAR ITEM
Cafe Latte
Shots Of Espresso W/ Choice Of Milk. Sweetener Can Be Added. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.00
3 BREAKFAST TACOS
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, house made garlic aioli, pico de gallo, on corn tortillas topped with micro cilantro$14.50
FOOD
BREAKFAST 🥐
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
2 fried eggs your way, 2 piece bacon, Muenster cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on your choice of sourdough, whole grain wheat, or gluten free bread.$13.75
CROISSANT SANDWICH
2 fried eggs your way, ham, Cheddar cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on a butter croissant$14.25
BRIOCHE SANDWICH
2 fried eggs your way, 2 piece bacon, Cheddar cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on poppy seed brioche buns.$13.75
WAFFLEWICH
2 fried eggs your way, 2 piece bacon, Muenster cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on made to order waffles$16.25
AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGG
Avocado smash, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on your choice of sourdough, whole grain wheat, or gluten free bread, topped with 1 fried egg your way$13.00
LOX AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado smash, house made garlic aioli, sliced tomato, sliced cucumber, smoked salmon, on toasted sourdough toast, topped with pickled red onions$13.75
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a spinach wrap$15.00
BREAKFAST CREPE
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, Muenster cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a Crepe$14.25
BREAKFAST PLATE
3 fried eggs your way, your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo) fried potatoes, & choice of sourdough or whole grain wheat$15.50
VEGAN BREAKFAST TACOS
We cook all our food w/ Earth Balance Vegan Butter. Corn Tortillas, VEGAN garlic aioli, avocado smash, Soyrizo scrambled w/ our fried potatoes, topped w/ pico de gallo & micro cilantro *due to potatoes, this is not GF*$14.50
VEGAN BREAKFAST BURRITO
We cook all our food w/ Earth Balance Vegan Butter. Spinach Flour Tortilla, VEGAN garlic aioli, avocado smash, Soyrizo scrambled w/ our fried potatoes, pico de gallo & arugula *due to potatoes, this is not GF$15.00
LUNCH 🥪
BLT
Bacon, spring mix, tomato, house made garlic aioli On sourdough or whole grain wheat bread$13.25
CAPRESE SANDWICH
Pesto (No Pine Nuts), Sliced Tomato, Burrata Cheese On Sourdough Bread$13.25
CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH
Chicken breast, avocado smash, garlic aioli, spring mix, tomato on sourdough or whole grain wheat$14.50
CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP
Chicken Breast, Avocado Smash, Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato in a Wrap$12.25
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
Chicken breast, pesto (No Pine Nuts), housemade garlic aioli, spring mix, tomato, burrata cheese on sourdough or wholegrain wheat bread$14.50
CHICKEN PESTO WRAP
Chicken Breast, Pesto (No Pine Nuts), Housemade Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato, Burrata Cheese in a Wrap$12.25
CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
Chicken Breast, Bacon House Made Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix Tomato on Sourdough bread$14.50
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
Chicken Breast, Bacon House Made Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix Tomato in a wrap$12.25
CHINESE CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Sliced Carrots, Fried Chinese Noodles, Mandarin Orange Dressing In A Wrap$12.25
GRILLED CHEESE
Melted Cheddar Cheese & Muensteur Cheese, Housemade Garlic Aioli On Sourdough$9.25
VEGGIE WRAP
Carrots, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Tomato, Spring Mix, Avocado, Croutons Tossed In Balsamic Dressing In A Wrap$10.25
SWEETS 🍰
BANANA CARAMEL WALNUT
Chopped walnuts, sliced bananas, topped with caramel drizzle & powdered sugar$12.75
COCO LOCO
Sliced strawberries, toasted shaved coconut, drizzled condensed milk & powdered sugar$13.00
MATCHA STRAWBERRY
Matcha is incorporated in with batter, sliced strawberries, topped with raspberry drizzle & powdered sugar *WAFFLE UNAVAILABLE*$13.25
MIXED BERRY
Blend of strawberries, blueberries, & black berries, topped with a raspberry drizzle & powdered sugar$13.25
NUTELLA BANANA
Nutella, sliced banana & chocolate drizzle topped with powdered sugar$12.75
NUTELLA STRAWBERRY
Nutella, sliced strawberries & chocolate drizzle topped with powdered sugar$12.75
PLAIN JANE
Good'ole plain, topped with powdered sugar & strawberries$10.75
S'MORES & NUTELLA
Nutella, oven roasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers, chocolate drizzle & topped with powdered sugar$12.75
SWEET PLATE
Choice of Plain Jane sweet, 2 fried eggs, potatoes, & choice of meat; bacon, ham, soy chorizo$17.00
PASTRIES 🍪
Pistachio Croissant
*contains nuts*$4.25
Chocolate Muffin$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Plain Croissant$3.00
Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Apple Turnovers$4.25
Vegan Chocolate Muffin
*contain a crumble topping*$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan Blueberry Muffin
*contains crumble topping*$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Blueberry Muffin$3.25
AL A CARTE 🥡
DRINKS
Espresso ☕️
Americano
Shots Of Espresso Over Water. Choice Of Milk Or Sweetener Can Be Added. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$4.00
Cafe Mocha
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Dark Chocolate Sauce W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.25
Cappuccino
Shots Of Espresso W/ Foamy Choice Of Milk. Can Only Be Served Hot. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$4.75
Chaga Latte
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Renude’s Chaga Mix (Wild-Foraged Chaga, Organic Cacao, Organic Cinnamon, & Monk Fruit Sweetener) Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.00
Espresso
Sweetener And Milk Can Be Added When Requested. Only Up To 4 Oz Of Milk Can Be Added.$2.75
Horchata Latte
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Horchata Powder Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk And Topped W/ Cinnamon. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4) *horchata powder contains dairy*$5.50SWEETPOPULAR ITEM
Matador Forever Latte
Strawberry Rose Latte W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md (3) Lg (4)$5.50
R Favorites ⭐️
Chaga Matcha Latte
Premium Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Wild-Foraged Chaga, Organic Cacao, Organic Cinnamon, & Monk Fruit Sweetener Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk.$6.25
Matcha Latte
Pre-Sweetened Matcha, Mixed W/ Hot Water W/ Choice Of Milk$5.00
Chai Latte
Chai Concentrate W/ Choice Of Milk Topped With Cinnamon$5.00
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk Mixed W/ Ghiradelli Cocoa Powder. ICED will be Chocolate Milk$3.50
Fresh OJ
Chilled House Squeezed Orange Juice$6.50
House Brew
Our Medium Roast Drip Coffee. Could Be Customized W/ Sweetener & Milk$3.00
Cold Brew
House Made 12 Hour Steeped Coffee Grinds. Could Be Customized With Sweetener & Milk$4.50
Taro Latte$5.50
Tea$3.50
Lemonade$4.25
Thai Tea$3.50
Iced Black Mango$3.50
Bottled 🍾
Apple Juice$2.99
Evian Bottled Water$3.00
S.Pellegrino Sparkling$3.00
Coca-cola$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Juice box$1.00
Aura Bora Ginger Meyer Lemon Herbal Sparkling Water$3.00
Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber Herbal Sparkling Water$3.00
Aura Bora Grapefruit Elderflower Herbal Sparkling Water$3.00
Alldae Superfruit Soda - Passionfruit Guava$3.00
Alldae Superfruit Soda - Hibiscus Dragonfruit$3.00
HyTier Energy - Peach Passion$3.00
HyTier Energy - Baja Mango$3.00
Hytier Energy - Pina Colada$3.00
Sparkling Yerba Mate - Original Golden$3.00
Sparkling Yerba Mate - Sub-Lime Ginger$3.00
