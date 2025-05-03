Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a spinach wrap

MEAT CHOICE Required* Please select 1 BACON HAM SOYRIZO TURKEY BACON + $0.50 NO MEAT SUB AVO SIDE CHOICE Required* Please select 1 POTATOES FRUIT *GF* MINI CREPE SIDE SALAD *GF* No Side ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS ADD ON Extra Bacon + $2.50 Extra Ham + $2.50 Extra Soyrizo + $2.50 Extra Turkey Bacon + $2.50 Extra Lox + $2.50 Add Muenster Cheese + $0.50 Add Cheddar Cheese + $0.50 AVOCADO ADD ON ADD AVOCADO + $2.00 AVOCADO ON THE SIDE + $2.00 UPGRADE TO EGG WHITES UPGRADE TO EGG WHITE + $2.00