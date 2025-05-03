Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, house made garlic aioli, pico de gallo, on corn tortillas topped with micro cilantro

SIDE CHOICE Required* Please select 1 POTATOES FRUIT *GF* MINI CREPE SIDE SALAD *GF* No Side MEAT CHOICE Required* Please select 1 BACON HAM SOYRIZO TURKEY BACON + $0.50 NO MEAT SUB AVO AVOCADO ADD ON ADD AVOCADO + $2.00 AVOCADO ON THE SIDE + $2.00 UPGRADE TO EGG WHITES UPGRADE TO EGG WHITE + $2.00