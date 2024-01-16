R Cafe - Northridge 9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B
Featured Items
FOOD
BREAKFAST 🥐
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH
2 fried eggs your way, 2 piece bacon, Muenster cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on your choice of sourdough, squaw, or gluten free bread.$13.75
- CROISSANT SANDWICH
2 fried eggs your way, ham, Cheddar cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on a butter croissant$14.25
- BRIOCHE SANDWICH
2 fried eggs your way, 2 piece bacon, Cheddar cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on poppy seed brioche buns.$13.75
- WAFFLEWICH
2 fried eggs your way, 2 piece bacon, Muenster cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on made to order waffles$16.25
- AVOCADO TOAST W/ EGG
Avocado smash, house made garlic aioli, arugula, on your choice of sourdough, squaw, or gluten free bread, topped with 1 fried egg your way$13.00
- LOX AVOCADO TOAST
Avocado smash, house made garlic aioli, sliced tomato, sliced cucumber, smoked salmon, on toasted sourdough toast, topped with pickled red onions$13.75
- BREAKFAST BURRITO
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a spinach wrap$15.00
- 3 BREAKFAST TACOS
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, house made garlic aioli, pico de gallo, on corn tortillas topped with micro cilantro$14.50
- BREAKFAST CREPE
Your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo), scrambled eggs, Muenster cheese, house made garlic aioli, arugula, pico de gallo, on a Crepe$14.25
- BREAKFAST PLATE
3 fried eggs your way, your choice of meat (bacon, ham, or soy chorizo) fried potatoes, & choice of sourdough or squaw bread$15.50
- VEGAN BREAKFAST TACOS
We cook all our food w/ Earth Balance Vegan Butter. Corn Tortillas, VEGAN garlic aioli, avocado smash, Soyrizo scrambled w/ our fried potatoes, topped w/ pico de gallo & micro cilantro *due to potatoes, this is not GF*$14.50
LUNCH 🥪
- BLT
Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato, House Made Garlic Aioli On Sourdough Bread$13.25
- CAPRESE SANDWICH
Pesto (No Pine Nuts), Sliced Tomato, Burrata Cheese On Sourdough Bread$13.25
- CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH
Chicken Breast, Avocado Smash, Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato on Sourdough bread$14.50
- CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP
Chicken Breast, Avocado Smash, Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato in a Wrap$12.25
- CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
Chicken Breast, Pesto (No Pine Nuts), Housemade Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato, Burrata Cheese on Sourdough Bread$14.50
- CHICKEN PESTO WRAP
Chicken Breast, Pesto (No Pine Nuts), Housemade Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Tomato, Burrata Cheese in a Wrap$12.25
- CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
Chicken Breast, Bacon House Made Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix Tomato on Sourdough bread$14.50
- CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
Chicken Breast, Bacon House Made Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix Tomato in a wrap$12.25
- CHINESE CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Sliced Carrots, Fried Chinese Noodles, Mandarin Orange Dressing In A Wrap$12.25
- GRILLED CHEESE
Melted Cheddar Cheese & Muensteur Cheese, Housemade Garlic Aioli On Sourdough$9.25
- VEGGIE WRAP
Carrots, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Tomato, Spring Mix, Avocado, Croutons Tossed In Balsamic Dressing In A Wrap$10.25
SWEETS 🍰
- BANANA CARAMEL WALNUT
Chopped walnuts, sliced bananas, topped with caramel drizzle & powdered sugar$12.75
- COCO LOCO
Sliced strawberries, toasted shaved coconut, drizzled condensed milk & powdered sugar$13.00
- MATCHA STRAWBERRY
Matcha is incorporated in with batter, sliced strawberries, topped with raspberry drizzle & powdered sugar$13.25
- MIXED BERRY
Blend of strawberries, blueberries, & black berries, topped with a raspberry drizzle & powdered sugar$13.25
- NUTELLA BANANA
Nutella, sliced banana & chocolate drizzle topped with powdered sugar$12.75
- NUTELLA STRAWBERRY
Nutella, sliced strawberries & chocolate drizzle topped with powdered sugar$12.75
- PLAIN JANE
Good'ole plain, topped with powdered sugar & strawberries$10.75
- S'MORES & NUTELLA
Nutella, oven roasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers, chocolate drizzle & topped with powdered sugar$12.75
- SWEET PLATE
Choice of Plain Jane sweet, 2 fried eggs, potatoes, & choice of meat; bacon, ham, soy chorizo$17.00
PASTRIES 🍪
- Pistachio Croissant
*contains nuts*$4.25
- Blueberry Cream Cheese Bearclaw
*contains nuts*$4.25
- Blueberry Muffin$3.25
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
- Plain Croissant$3.00
- Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish$4.50
- Apple Croissant$4.25
- Vegan Churro Concha$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Cookies & Cream Concha$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Strawberry Concha$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Pumpkin Cake Slice$7.50OUT OF STOCK
AL A CARTE 🥡
DRINKS
Espresso ☕️
- Americano
Shots Of Espresso Over Water. Choice Of Milk Or Sweetener Can Be Added. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$4.00
- Cafe Latte
Shots Of Espresso W/ Choice Of Milk. Sweetener Can Be Added. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.00
- Cafe Mocha
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Ghiradelli Cocoa Powder Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.25
- Cappuccino
Shots Of Espresso W/ Foamy Choice Of Milk. Can Only Be Served Hot. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$4.75
- Chaga Latte
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Renude’s Chaga Mix (Wild-Foraged Chaga, Organic Cacao, Organic Cinnamon, & Monk Fruit Sweetener) Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.00
- Espresso
Sweetener And Milk Can Be Added When Requested. Only Up To 4 Oz Of Milk Can Be Added.$2.75
- Horchata Latte
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Horchata Powder Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk And Topped W/ Cinnamon. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.50
- White Chocolate Mocha
Shots Of Espresso Poured Over Ghiradelli White Chocolate Powder Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md(3) Lg(4)$5.25
- Matador Forever Latte
Strawberry Rose Latte W/ Choice Of Milk. Espresso Shots Per Size: Sm(2) Md (3) Lg (4)$5.50
R Favorites ⭐️
- Chaga Matcha Latte
Premium Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Wild-Foraged Chaga, Organic Cacao, Organic Cinnamon, & Monk Fruit Sweetener Mixed W/ Choice Of Milk.$6.25
- Matcha Latte
Pre-Sweetened Matcha, Mixed W/ Hot Water W/ Choice Of Milk$5.50
- Chai Latte
Chai Concentrate W/ Choice Of Milk Topped With Cinnamon$5.00
- Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk Mixed W/ Ghiradelli Cocoa Powder. ICED will be Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Fresh OJ
Chilled House Squeezed Orange Juice$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- House Brew
Our Medium Roast Drip Coffee. Could Be Customized W/ Sweetener & Milk$3.00
- Cold Brew
House Made 12 Hour Steeped Coffee Grinds. Could Be Customized With Sweetener & Milk$4.50
- Taro Latte$5.50
- Tea
Iced Thai Tea Sweetened W/ Housemade Simple Syrup Mixed With Half & Half$3.50
- Lemonade$4.25
- Thai Tea$3.50
- Blueberry Roobius Arnold Palmer$3.75
Bottled 🍾
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Evian Bottled Water$3.00
- S.Pellegrino Sparkling$3.00
- Coca-cola$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Honest Kids Juice$1.00
- PureSource (Ice Tea)$5.00
- Aura Bora Ginger Meyer Lemon Herbal Sparkling Water$3.00
- Aura Bora Lavender Cucumber Herbal Sparkling Water$3.00
- Aura Bora Grapefruit Elderflower Herbal Sparkling Water$3.00
- Better Booch Kombucha Citrus Sunrise$5.00
- Better Booch Kombucha Guava Cooler$5.00
- Alldae Superfruit Soda - Passionfruit Guava$3.00
- Alldae Superfruit Soda - Hibiscus Dragonfruit$3.00
R Fall Drinks 🍂
- Pumpkin Horchata Latte
R horchata latte mixed w/ pumpkin puree & topped w/ cinnamon *contains nutmeg*$5.50
- PSL
R Pumpkin Spice Latte is made w/ pumpkin puree & warm spices *CONTAINS NUTMEG*$5.50
- Dirty Apple Chai Latte
R Dirty Apple Chai is a chai latte w/ 1 shot of espresso, apple cider, & topped w/ cinnamon. Available iced ONLY$5.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha
Dark chocolate mocha w/ a salted caramel syrup. Salted Caramel drizzle$5.50
- Sparkling Apple Palmer
Sparkling apple cider palmer.$3.75