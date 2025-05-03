Wake Up. Enjoy R Cafe
Welcome to R Cafe - Northridge
Located across the street from Cal State Northridge, R Cafe is the perfect location to catch up with friends, family or study! Owned by two CSUN Alumni, we offer a 10% discount for CSUN students & staff with a valid CSUN ID. We offer a variety of in store specials throughout the weekday, such as $2.50 French pastries ALL DAY on Thursdays & $4 SMALL lattes EVERYDAY from 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM & 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM. Stop by & enjoy R patio!
Start Your Day Right
Nestled in the heart of Northridge, CA, R Cafe - Northridge exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely breakfast with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal on our patio. R Cafe - Northridge offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
R Sweets
R Breakfast
R Lunch
Come alone. Come with friends. Come as you are.
Our cozy cafe is a delightful haven where friends gather amidst the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, savoring delectable pastries and engaging in warm, leisurely conversations.
Reviews
My FAVE cafe to visit during my classes! Only a 5 minute walk from the CSUN campus (even offering a 10% discount for students) The coffee is one of the bests I've ever had and the foods are so delicious! A cute little outdoor cafe that is usually busy in the middle of the day but worth the trip. Staff is very sweet and the area is kept so clean, one of the best cafes to visit!
Finally had the chance to stop by R Cafe.. what a great first experience! Went early in the morning so there was no wait and easy parking. I was immediately greeted by Raymond, the owner, who was very kind & helpful. Ordered the iced Chaga latte, per his recommendation, and it did not disappoint! It was the perfect blend of flavors and espresso. Look forward to visiting again and trying other menu items.
Great food and friendly staff. They have vegan options upon request (you just have to ask the cashier what can be vegan). It's really great when a restaurant's staff knows what goes in the food and can tell you how to customize your meal for your dietary restrictions. Heads up, they only have outdoor dining, but it is shaded and I didn't find it to be too hot. I had the breakfast tacos with some vegan meat and avocado along with potatoes on the side. Must try! Classic twist on breakfast that is refreshing yet familiar.