Great food and friendly staff. They have vegan options upon request (you just have to ask the cashier what can be vegan). It's really great when a restaurant's staff knows what goes in the food and can tell you how to customize your meal for your dietary restrictions. Heads up, they only have outdoor dining, but it is shaded and I didn't find it to be too hot. I had the breakfast tacos with some vegan meat and avocado along with potatoes on the side. Must try! Classic twist on breakfast that is refreshing yet familiar.