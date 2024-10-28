Skip to Main content
R Cafe - Northridge
0
Order Now
Home
/
Chai Latte
Chai Latte
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
ICED OR HOT
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
MILK PREFERENCE
Please select up to 1
Select...
DRINK ADD ONS
Select...
SWEETENER ADD ON
Select...
Cold Foam Add On *ONLY FOR ICED DRINKS*
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Chai Concentrate W/ Choice Of Milk Topped With Cinnamon
R Cafe - Northridge Location and Hours
(747) 202-0761
9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge, CA 91324
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement