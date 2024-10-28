Skip to Main content
R Cafe - Northridge
0
Order Now
Home
/
SWEET PLATE
SWEET PLATE
$0
EGG STYLE
Required*
Select...
MEAT CHOICE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
SWEET TYPE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
SWEET UPGRADE
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Choice of Plain Jane sweet, 2 fried eggs, potatoes, & choice of meat; bacon, ham, soy chorizo
R Cafe - Northridge Location and Hours
(747) 202-0761
9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge, CA 91324
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement