Skip to Main content
R Cafe - Northridge
0
Order Now
Home
/
S'MORES & NUTELLA
S'MORES & NUTELLA
$0
SWEET TYPE
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
SWEET ADD ONS
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Nutella, oven roasted marshmallows, crushed graham crackers, chocolate drizzle & topped with powdered sugar
R Cafe - Northridge Location and Hours
(747) 202-0761
9255 Reseda Blvd Unit B, Northridge, CA 91324
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 7:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement